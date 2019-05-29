Innocorp standalone net profit rises 5.26% in the March 2019 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 7.14% to Rs 0.26 crore

Net profit of Innocorp rose 5.26% to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 7.14% to Rs 0.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.99 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 18.85% to Rs 1.45 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales0.260.28 -7 1.451.22 19 OPM %69.23-217.86 --34.48-69.67 - PBDT0.260.78 -67 -0.570.27 PL PBT0.190.69 -72 -0.99-0.18 -450 NP0.200.19 5 -0.99-0.68 -46

