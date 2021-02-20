Inox Leisure commences commercial operations of cinema theatre in Kolkata

-
ALSO READ
Inox Leisure re-opens multiplex units across states
Multiplex operators in demand as WB to allow cinemas to reopen from 1 Oct
Inox Leisure reports consolidated net loss of Rs 102.50 crore in the December 2020 quarter
Volumes soar at Inox Leisure Ltd counter
Inox Wind secures 62 MW wind projects from various customers
-
With effect from 20 February 2021Inox Leisure has commenced the Commercial Operations of a Multiplex Cinema Theatre taken on Leave & License basis, located at INOX Leisure, 4th Floor, Metro Emporium, 5, Jawaharlal Nehru Road, Kolkata - 700013 with effect from 20 February 2021.
The said Multiplex Cinema Theatre has 2 screens and 422 seats.
INOX is now present in 69 cities with 152 Multiplexes, 643 screens and a total seating capacity of 146,742 seats across India.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU