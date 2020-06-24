Inox Leisure Ltd extends gains

Inox Leisure Ltd is quoting at Rs 259.35, up 0.76% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 21.82% in last one year as compared to a 10.75% slide in NIFTY and a 28.84% slide in the Nifty Media.

Inox Leisure Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 259.35, up 0.76% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.55% on the day, quoting at 10528.25. The Sensex is at 35673.02, up 0.68%. Inox Leisure Ltd has gained around 25.68% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Inox Leisure Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 27.82% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1449.2, up 0.35% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 9.91 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 10.38 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 177.14 based on TTM earnings ending March 20.

