Inox Leisure Ltd rises for third straight session

Inox Leisure Ltd is quoting at Rs 237.95, up 7.18% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 36.03% in last one year as compared to a 15.86% slide in NIFTY and a 40.52% slide in the Nifty Media index.

Inox Leisure Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 237.95, up 7.18% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.36% on the day, quoting at 10114.7. The Sensex is at 34276.99, up 1.33%. Inox Leisure Ltd has gained around 14.95% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Inox Leisure Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 16.21% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1259.4, up 2.29% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 8.41 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 9.91 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 15.37 based on TTM earnings ending December 19.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)