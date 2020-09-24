Inox Leisure Ltd tumbles 3.85%

Inox Leisure Ltd is quoting at Rs 256, down 3.85% on the day as on 13:29 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 31.59% in last one year as compared to a 4.32% slide in NIFTY and a 20.3% fall in the Nifty Media index.

Inox Leisure Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 256, down 3.85% on the day as on 13:29 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.67% on the day, quoting at 10945.8. The Sensex is at 37032.42, down 1.69%.Inox Leisure Ltd has eased around 12.18% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which Inox Leisure Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 8.55% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1481.5, down 1.75% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.31 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 7.22 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending June 20.

