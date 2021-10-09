Inox Leisure opens 4-screen multiplex in Guwahati

-
-
On 09 October 2021Inox Leisure has commenced the Commercial Operations of a Multiplex Cinema Theatre taken on Lease basis, located at INOX Leisure, Aurus Mall, 5th Floor, G.S. Road, Dispur, Guwahati - 781006 with effect from today, 9 October, 2021.
The said Multiplex Cinema Theatre has 4 screens and 183 seats.
INOX is now present in 70 cities with 156 Multiplexes, 658 screens and a total seating capacity of 148,829 seats across India.
