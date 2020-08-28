JUST IN
Inox Wind reports consolidated net loss of Rs 73.27 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 62.76% to Rs 96.67 crore

Net Loss of Inox Wind reported to Rs 73.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 14.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 62.76% to Rs 96.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 259.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales96.67259.59 -63 OPM %-32.6414.73 -PBDT-89.39-5.29 -1590 PBT-110.32-22.20 -397 NP-73.27-14.27 -413

First Published: Fri, August 28 2020. 17:57 IST

