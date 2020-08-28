Inox Wind reports consolidated net loss of Rs 73.27 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 62.76% to Rs 96.67 croreNet Loss of Inox Wind reported to Rs 73.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net loss of Rs 14.27 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 62.76% to Rs 96.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 259.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales96.67259.59 -63 OPM %-32.6414.73 -PBDT-89.39-5.29 -1590 PBT-110.32-22.20 -397 NP-73.27-14.27 -413
