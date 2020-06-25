Insecticides India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 7.11 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 19.04% to Rs 238.67 crore

Net loss of Insecticides India reported to Rs 7.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 28.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 19.04% to Rs 238.67 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 200.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 29.23% to Rs 86.91 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 122.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 14.22% to Rs 1363.22 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1193.51 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

238.67200.501363.221193.51-1.0415.1811.4315.68-8.3323.61135.41173.09-14.4618.69111.33153.41-7.1128.6286.91122.81

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)