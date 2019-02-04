JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Aban Offshore reports consolidated net loss of Rs 446.23 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Business Standard

Insecticides India standalone net profit rises 75.21% in the December 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 22.63% to Rs 215.74 crore

Net profit of Insecticides India rose 75.21% to Rs 16.89 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 9.64 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 22.63% to Rs 215.74 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 175.93 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales215.74175.93 23 OPM %14.8113.05 -PBDT29.2118.80 55 PBT24.2014.66 65 NP16.899.64 75

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, February 04 2019. 16:09 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements