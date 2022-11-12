Intec Capital reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.35 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 50.00% to Rs 1.08 croreNet Loss of Intec Capital reported to Rs 2.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 0.91 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 50.00% to Rs 1.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1.082.16 -50 OPM %-210.19-31.02 -PBDT-2.31-0.72 -221 PBT-2.45-0.87 -182 NP-2.35-0.91 -158
