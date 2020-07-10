Intec Capital reports consolidated net loss of Rs 7.62 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales reported at Rs -0.14 croreNet loss of Intec Capital reported to Rs 7.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net profit of Rs 2.95 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales reported to Rs -0.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 9.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 37.39 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 9.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 62.28% to Rs 14.86 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 39.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales-0.149.13 PL 14.8639.40 -62 OPM %13114.2995.07 --277.0537.31 - PBDT-14.054.34 PL -47.66-2.93 -1527 PBT-14.244.21 PL -48.40-3.51 -1279 NP-7.622.95 PL -37.39-9.41 -297
