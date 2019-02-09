JUST IN
Star Paper Mills standalone net profit declines 28.94% in the December 2018 quarter
Intec Capital reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.19 crore in the December 2018 quarter

Sales decline 61.60% to Rs 4.75 crore

Net Loss of Intec Capital reported to Rs 4.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 1.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 61.60% to Rs 4.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 12.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales4.7512.37 -62 OPM %-74.1111.48 -PBDT-5.23-1.58 -231 PBT-5.33-1.70 -214 NP-4.19-1.20 -249

First Published: Sat, February 09 2019. 17:06 IST

