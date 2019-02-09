Intec Capital reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.19 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales decline 61.60% to Rs 4.75 croreNet Loss of Intec Capital reported to Rs 4.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 1.20 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 61.60% to Rs 4.75 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 12.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales4.7512.37 -62 OPM %-74.1111.48 -PBDT-5.23-1.58 -231 PBT-5.33-1.70 -214 NP-4.19-1.20 -249
