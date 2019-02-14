Integra Capital Management reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Integra Capital Management standalone net profit rises 150.00% in the September 2018 quarter
Integra Switchgear reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the September 2018 quarter
Integra Engineering India standalone net profit rises 708.97% in the December 2018 quarter
Integra Engineering India standalone net profit rises 80.00% in the September 2018 quarter
Honda Cars India to increase prices from next month
-
Sales decline 89.25% to Rs 0.10 croreNet loss of Integra Capital Management reported to Rs 0.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net profit of Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 89.25% to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.93 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.100.93 -89 OPM %-90.00-2.15 -PBDT-0.030.09 PL PBT-0.030.09 PL NP-0.030.09 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU