Integra Switchgear reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the September 2018 quarter

Reported sales nilNet loss of Integra Switchgear reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2018 as against net profit of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended September 2018 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2018Sep. 2017% Var.Sales00.01 -100 OPM %0-100.00 -PBDT-0.020.01 PL PBT-0.020.01 PL NP-0.020.01 PL
