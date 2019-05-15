Integra Telecommunication & Software reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Integra Engineering India standalone net profit rises 708.97% in the December 2018 quarter
Integra Capital Management reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Integra Telecommunication & Software reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Integra Garments & Textiles reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.53 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Integra Capital Management reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.08 crore in the March 2019 quarter
-
Sales reported at Rs 0.02 croreNet loss of Integra Telecommunication & Software reported to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2019. There were no net profit/loss reported during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2019. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.08 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales reported to Rs 0.04 crore in the year ended March 2019. There were no Sales reported during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales0.020 0 0.040 0 OPM %-150.000 --200.000 - PBDT-0.050 0 -0.08-0.08 0 PBT-0.050 0 -0.08-0.08 0 NP-0.050 0 -0.08-0.08 0
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU