Integra Telecommunication & Software standalone net profit rises 5.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Net profit of Integra Telecommunication & Software rose 5.00% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 8.70% to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.0.250.2372.0073.910.210.200.210.200.210.20

