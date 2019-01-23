Integrated Capital Services consolidated net profit declines 83.53% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales decline 63.29% to Rs 0.29 croreNet profit of Integrated Capital Services declined 83.53% to Rs 0.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.85 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 63.29% to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.79 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.290.79 -63 OPM %24.1450.63 -PBDT0.150.97 -85 PBT0.100.92 -89 NP0.140.85 -84
