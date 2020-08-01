Integrated Capital Services reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.33 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Integrated Hitech reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the December 2019 quarter
Integra Switchgear reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Nissan Motor launches SUV Kicks' facelift edition in India; prices start at Rs 9.49 lakh
Honda Cars commences pre-launch bookings of WR-V facelift
Maruti Suzuki India launches all new Vitara Brezza
-
Sales decline 27.78% to Rs 0.13 croreNet Loss of Integrated Capital Services reported to Rs 1.33 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 3.98 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 27.78% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1.36 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 4.03 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 41.77% to Rs 0.92 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 1.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.130.18 -28 0.921.58 -42 OPM %-930.77-2222.22 --109.78-229.75 - PBDT-1.26-3.98 68 -1.16-3.75 69 PBT-1.31-4.02 67 -1.36-3.95 66 NP-1.33-3.98 67 -1.36-4.03 66
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU