Integrated Financial Services standalone net profit declines 60.39% in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Lead Financial Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2019 quarter
Indiabulls Integrated Services consolidated net profit rises 61.50% in the March 2019 quarter
Geojit Financial Services consolidated net profit declines 51.03% in the December 2018 quarter
Wirecard partners RBL Bank to drive financial inclusion
Integrated Core sells Rs 315 cr shares of ICICI Lombard via open market
-
Sales rise 15.17% to Rs 2.43 croreNet profit of Integrated Financial Services declined 60.39% to Rs 1.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 4.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 15.17% to Rs 2.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 48.57% to Rs 3.05 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 5.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 3.42% to Rs 4.54 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 4.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales2.432.11 15 4.544.39 3 OPM %90.1293.36 -87.8990.21 - PBDT2.192.85 -23 3.984.98 -20 PBT2.192.85 -23 3.984.97 -20 NP1.644.14 -60 3.055.93 -49
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU