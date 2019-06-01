Integrated Financial Services standalone net profit declines 60.39% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 15.17% to Rs 2.43 crore

Net profit of declined 60.39% to Rs 1.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 4.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 15.17% to Rs 2.43 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 2.11 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit declined 48.57% to Rs 3.05 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 5.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 3.42% to Rs 4.54 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 4.39 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

2.432.114.544.3990.1293.3687.8990.212.192.853.984.982.192.853.984.971.644.143.055.93

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)