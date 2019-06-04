Integrated Thermoplastics reports standalone net loss of Rs 5.13 crore in the March 2019 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 120.07% to Rs 33.01 crore

Net Loss of Integrated Thermoplastics reported to Rs 5.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 120.07% to Rs 33.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 15.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 12.52 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 1.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 39.17% to Rs 73.48 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 52.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales33.0115.00 120 73.4852.80 39 OPM %-13.789.87 --10.115.80 - PBDT-5.67-0.24 -2263 -12.75-1.70 -650 PBT-5.76-0.36 -1500 -13.15-2.11 -523 NP-5.13-0.36 -1325 -12.52-1.58 -692

