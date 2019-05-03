JUST IN
Intellect Design Arena consolidated net profit rises 66.14% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 28.88% to Rs 395.62 crore

Net profit of Intellect Design Arena rose 66.14% to Rs 42.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 25.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 28.88% to Rs 395.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 306.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 181.08% to Rs 131.35 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 46.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 33.32% to Rs 1449.57 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1087.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales395.62306.97 29 1449.571087.29 33 OPM %11.918.27 -8.806.66 - PBDT54.7536.09 52 181.7690.27 101 PBT43.2827.90 55 140.2163.74 120 NP42.9825.87 66 131.3546.73 181

First Published: Fri, May 03 2019. 16:51 IST

