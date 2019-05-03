Intellect Design Arena consolidated net profit rises 66.14% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 28.88% to Rs 395.62 crore

Net profit of Design Arena rose 66.14% to Rs 42.98 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 25.87 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 28.88% to Rs 395.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 306.97 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 181.08% to Rs 131.35 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 46.73 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 33.32% to Rs 1449.57 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1087.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

