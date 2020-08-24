Intense Technologies consolidated net profit rises 3.64% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 1.29% to Rs 12.27 crore

Net profit of Intense Technologies rose 3.64% to Rs 1.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 1.29% to Rs 12.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 12.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.12.2712.4312.0618.182.052.741.952.441.711.65

