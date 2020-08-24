Intense Technologies consolidated net profit rises 3.64% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 1.29% to Rs 12.27 croreNet profit of Intense Technologies rose 3.64% to Rs 1.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1.65 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 1.29% to Rs 12.27 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 12.43 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales12.2712.43 -1 OPM %12.0618.18 -PBDT2.052.74 -25 PBT1.952.44 -20 NP1.711.65 4
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU