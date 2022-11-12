JUST IN
Inter Globe Finance standalone net profit rises 768.42% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 227.40% to Rs 4.78 crore

Net profit of Inter Globe Finance rose 768.42% to Rs 1.65 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 227.40% to Rs 4.78 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.46 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales4.781.46 227 OPM %43.51226.71 -PBDT1.763.01 -42 PBT1.742.98 -42 NP1.650.19 768

First Published: Sat, November 12 2022. 08:13 IST

