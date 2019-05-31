Inter State Oil Carrier reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 26.57% to Rs 8.86 croreNet Loss of Inter State Oil Carrier reported to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.09 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 26.57% to Rs 8.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 7.00 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit declined 36.25% to Rs 0.51 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 19.00% to Rs 31.75 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 26.68 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales8.867.00 27 31.7526.68 19 OPM %8.1310.14 -7.0910.12 - PBDT0.610.68 -10 2.542.56 -1 PBT0.150.27 -44 0.731.16 -37 NP-0.07-0.09 22 0.510.80 -36
