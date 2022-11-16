Interactive Financial Services standalone net profit declines 72.37% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 140.00% to Rs 0.36 crore

Net profit of Interactive Financial Services declined 72.37% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.76 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 140.00% to Rs 0.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.0.360.1527.78-113.330.250.860.250.860.210.76

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)