Interactive Financial Services standalone net profit declines 72.37% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 140.00% to Rs 0.36 crore

Net profit of Interactive Financial Services declined 72.37% to Rs 0.21 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.76 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 140.00% to Rs 0.36 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.360.15 140 OPM %27.78-113.33 -PBDT0.250.86 -71 PBT0.250.86 -71 NP0.210.76 -72

First Published: Wed, November 16 2022. 08:05 IST

