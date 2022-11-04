Interglobe Aviation reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1583.33 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Interglobe Aviation reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1681.80 crore in the March 2022 quarter
Interglobe Aviation announces change in CEO
InterGlobe Aviation, Adani Wilmar, Vodafone Idea to be watched
Wipro, Zydus Lifesciences, Interglobe Aviation in spotlight
Spicejet appoints Ashish Kumar as new CFO
-
Sales rise 122.83% to Rs 12497.59 croreNet Loss of Interglobe Aviation reported to Rs 1583.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 1435.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 122.83% to Rs 12497.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 5608.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales12497.595608.50 123 OPM %0.223.41 -PBDT-345.63-187.59 -84 PBT-1583.28-1435.66 -10 NP-1583.33-1435.66 -10
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU