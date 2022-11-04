Interglobe Aviation reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1583.33 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 122.83% to Rs 12497.59 crore

Net Loss of Interglobe Aviation reported to Rs 1583.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net loss of Rs 1435.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 122.83% to Rs 12497.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 5608.50 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.12497.595608.500.223.41-345.63-187.59-1583.28-1435.66-1583.33-1435.66

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)