Interglobe Aviation reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2844.29 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 91.86% to Rs 766.74 crore

Net loss of Interglobe Aviation reported to Rs 2844.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 1203.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 91.86% to Rs 766.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 9420.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.766.749420.06-210.4226.83-1746.022410.32-2842.581509.41-2844.291203.14

