JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Rail Vikas Nigam consolidated net profit rises 29.23% in the March 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Interglobe Aviation reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2844.29 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 91.86% to Rs 766.74 crore

Net loss of Interglobe Aviation reported to Rs 2844.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 1203.14 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 91.86% to Rs 766.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 9420.06 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales766.749420.06 -92 OPM %-210.4226.83 -PBDT-1746.022410.32 PL PBT-2842.581509.41 PL NP-2844.291203.14 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, July 29 2020. 17:18 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU