Interglobe Aviation standalone net profit declines 74.95% in the December 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 28.14% to Rs 7916.22 crore

Net profit of Interglobe Aviation declined 74.95% to Rs 190.89 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 762.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 28.14% to Rs 7916.22 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 6177.88 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales7916.226177.88 28 OPM %2.7716.71 -PBDT394.721178.98 -67 PBT190.891071.60 -82 NP190.89762.03 -75

First Published: Thu, January 24 2019. 16:47 IST

