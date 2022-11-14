International Conveyors consolidated net profit rises 902.78% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 28.21% to Rs 66.00 crore

Net profit of International Conveyors rose 902.78% to Rs 7.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 28.21% to Rs 66.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 51.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.66.0051.4812.742.9310.702.1610.111.627.220.72

