International Conveyors consolidated net profit rises 902.78% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 28.21% to Rs 66.00 crore

Net profit of International Conveyors rose 902.78% to Rs 7.22 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 28.21% to Rs 66.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 51.48 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales66.0051.48 28 OPM %12.742.93 -PBDT10.702.16 395 PBT10.111.62 524 NP7.220.72 903

First Published: Mon, November 14 2022. 16:21 IST

