International Conveyors standalone net profit rises 2570.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 18.73% to Rs 63.19 croreNet profit of International Conveyors rose 2570.00% to Rs 8.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 18.73% to Rs 63.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 53.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales63.1953.22 19 OPM %14.722.59 -PBDT11.421.70 572 PBT10.831.16 834 NP8.010.30 2570
