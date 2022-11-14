International Conveyors standalone net profit rises 2570.00% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 18.73% to Rs 63.19 crore

Net profit of International Conveyors rose 2570.00% to Rs 8.01 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 18.73% to Rs 63.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 53.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.63.1953.2214.722.5911.421.7010.831.168.010.30

