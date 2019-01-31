JUST IN
International Paper APPM standalone net profit rises 179.16% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 14.59% to Rs 376.18 crore

Net profit of International Paper APPM rose 179.16% to Rs 57.87 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 20.73 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 14.59% to Rs 376.18 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 328.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales376.18328.29 15 OPM %28.9216.98 -PBDT113.3351.54 120 PBT96.3634.72 178 NP57.8720.73 179

First Published: Thu, January 31 2019. 09:46 IST

