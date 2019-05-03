International Paper APPM standalone net profit rises 83.04% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 10.50% to Rs 375.39 crore

Net profit of rose 83.04% to Rs 59.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 32.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 10.50% to Rs 375.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 339.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 140.86% to Rs 200.08 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 83.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 12.92% to Rs 1427.33 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1264.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

375.39339.731427.331264.0129.0522.7526.5217.52111.0471.79384.63200.6492.7755.32316.76134.8359.9132.73200.0883.07

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)