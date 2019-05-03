International Paper APPM standalone net profit rises 83.04% in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 10.50% to Rs 375.39 croreNet profit of International Paper APPM rose 83.04% to Rs 59.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 32.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 10.50% to Rs 375.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 339.73 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 140.86% to Rs 200.08 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 83.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 12.92% to Rs 1427.33 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1264.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales375.39339.73 10 1427.331264.01 13 OPM %29.0522.75 -26.5217.52 - PBDT111.0471.79 55 384.63200.64 92 PBT92.7755.32 68 316.76134.83 135 NP59.9132.73 83 200.0883.07 141
