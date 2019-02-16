International Travel House reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 4.07% to Rs 51.94 croreNet loss of International Travel House reported to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net profit of Rs 0.89 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 4.07% to Rs 51.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 49.91 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales51.9449.91 4 OPM %4.476.49 -PBDT2.824.20 -33 PBT0.191.48 -87 NP-0.070.89 PL
