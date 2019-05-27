Inventure Growth & Securities reports standalone net loss of Rs 6.39 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales decline 92.04% to Rs 4.39 croreNet loss of Inventure Growth & Securities reported to Rs 6.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 92.04% to Rs 4.39 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 55.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 5.59 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 1.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 73.43% to Rs 77.82 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 292.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales4.3955.12 -92 77.82292.91 -73 OPM %-199.77-1.05 --12.640.03 - PBDT-7.920.31 PL -6.282.38 PL PBT-8.070.15 PL -6.901.73 PL NP-6.390.07 PL -5.591.19 PL
