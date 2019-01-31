Inventure Growth & Securities standalone net profit declines 13.79% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales decline 95.88% to Rs 3.57 croreNet profit of Inventure Growth & Securities declined 13.79% to Rs 0.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 95.88% to Rs 3.57 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 86.73 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales3.5786.73 -96 OPM %-14.01-0.02 -PBDT0.400.55 -27 PBT0.240.38 -37 NP0.250.29 -14
