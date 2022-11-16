Inventure Growth & Securities standalone net profit declines 24.24% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 72.44% to Rs 12.14 crore

Net profit of Inventure Growth & Securities declined 24.24% to Rs 1.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 72.44% to Rs 12.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 7.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.12.147.0414.8318.182.192.752.032.641.752.31

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)