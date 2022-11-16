JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

EUROPE Stocks climb on inflation data, signs of thawing China-US ties
Business Standard

Inventure Growth & Securities standalone net profit declines 24.24% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 72.44% to Rs 12.14 crore

Net profit of Inventure Growth & Securities declined 24.24% to Rs 1.75 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 72.44% to Rs 12.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 7.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales12.147.04 72 OPM %14.8318.18 -PBDT2.192.75 -20 PBT2.032.64 -23 NP1.752.31 -24

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Wed, November 16 2022. 08:05 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU