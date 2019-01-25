Ion Exchange (India) standalone net profit rises 44.75% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 2.84% to Rs 249.85 croreNet profit of Ion Exchange (India) rose 44.75% to Rs 12.81 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 8.85 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 2.84% to Rs 249.85 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 242.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales249.85242.94 3 OPM %7.645.91 -PBDT23.6916.64 42 PBT19.1913.66 40 NP12.818.85 45
