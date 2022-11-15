IP Rings standalone net profit rises 165.52% in the September 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 28.83% to Rs 85.35 crore

Net profit of IP Rings rose 165.52% to Rs 0.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 28.83% to Rs 85.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 66.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales85.3566.25 29 OPM %7.669.43 -PBDT4.844.08 19 PBT0.910.53 72 NP0.770.29 166

First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 08:47 IST

