IP Rings standalone net profit rises 165.52% in the September 2022 quarter

Net profit of IP Rings rose 165.52% to Rs 0.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 28.83% to Rs 85.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 66.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.85.3566.257.669.434.844.080.910.530.770.29

