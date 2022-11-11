JUST IN
Ipca Laboratories consolidated net profit declines 42.49% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 3.66% to Rs 1600.95 crore

Net profit of Ipca Laboratories declined 42.49% to Rs 143.90 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 250.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 3.66% to Rs 1600.95 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1544.43 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales1600.951544.43 4 OPM %16.2223.33 -PBDT286.63377.27 -24 PBT222.89320.31 -30 NP143.90250.23 -42

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Fri, November 11 2022. 15:51 IST

