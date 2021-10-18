Ipca Laboratories Ltd soars 0.21%, rises for fifth straight session

Ipca Laboratories Ltd is quoting at Rs 2427.4, up 0.21% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 15.84% in last one year as compared to a 56.16% spurt in NIFTY and a 26.41% spurt in the Nifty Pharma.

Ipca Laboratories Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 2427.4, up 0.21% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.1% on the day, quoting at 18540.75. The Sensex is at 61942.75, up 1.04%. Ipca Laboratories Ltd has risen around 0.64% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Ipca Laboratories Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 4.16% in last one month and is currently quoting at 14728.65, down 0.3% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.06 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 2 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark October futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 2429.85, up 0.59% on the day. Ipca Laboratories Ltd is up 15.84% in last one year as compared to a 56.16% spurt in NIFTY and a 26.41% spurt in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 31.61 based on TTM earnings ending June 21.

