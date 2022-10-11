IRB Infra gains as gross toll collections rise 36.6% YoY in Sept

IRB Infrastructure Developers rose 1.17% to Rs 216.85 after the company said its gross toll collections jumped 36.60% year-on-year to Rs 328.23 crore in September 2022.

The robust toll collection fuelled hopes of IRB Infra reporting strong earnings in the second quarter.

The company's gross toll collection fell 2.31% last month from Rs 335.99 crore recorded in August 2022.

The gross toll collection of IRB Infra's wholly-owned subsidiaries in September 2022 was Rs 156.63 crore (up 9.32% YoY).

The joint ventures entities under IRB Infrastructure Trust reported gross toll collection of Rs 171.60 crore (up 76.93% YoY) last month.

IRB Infrastructure Developers is India's leading integrated and first multi-national infrastructure developer in highways sector, with major presence in the Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) space.

On a consolidated basis, the company's net profit zoomed to Rs 363.19 crore in Q1 June 2022 as against Rs 71.91 crore in Q1 June 2021. Net sales rose 18.38% YoY to Rs 1924.57 crore in Q1 FY23.

