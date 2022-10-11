IRB Infra gains as gross toll collections rise 36.6% YoY in Sept

-
IRB Infrastructure Developers rose 1.17% to Rs 216.85 after the company said its gross toll collections jumped 36.60% year-on-year to Rs 328.23 crore in September 2022.The robust toll collection fuelled hopes of IRB Infra reporting strong earnings in the second quarter.
The company's gross toll collection fell 2.31% last month from Rs 335.99 crore recorded in August 2022.
The gross toll collection of IRB Infra's wholly-owned subsidiaries in September 2022 was Rs 156.63 crore (up 9.32% YoY).
The joint ventures entities under IRB Infrastructure Trust reported gross toll collection of Rs 171.60 crore (up 76.93% YoY) last month.
IRB Infrastructure Developers is India's leading integrated and first multi-national infrastructure developer in highways sector, with major presence in the Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) space.
On a consolidated basis, the company's net profit zoomed to Rs 363.19 crore in Q1 June 2022 as against Rs 71.91 crore in Q1 June 2021. Net sales rose 18.38% YoY to Rs 1924.57 crore in Q1 FY23.
