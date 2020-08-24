IRB Infrastructure Developers reports consolidated net loss of Rs 30.14 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 42.34% to Rs 1022.30 croreNet loss of IRB Infrastructure Developers reported to Rs 30.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 206.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 42.34% to Rs 1022.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1773.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales1022.301773.04 -42 OPM %39.3048.25 -PBDT87.34540.68 -84 PBT2.95387.17 -99 NP-30.14206.62 PL
