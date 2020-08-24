JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

NOCIL consolidated net profit declines 63.66% in the June 2020 quarter
Business Standard

IRB Infrastructure Developers reports consolidated net loss of Rs 30.14 crore in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 42.34% to Rs 1022.30 crore

Net loss of IRB Infrastructure Developers reported to Rs 30.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 206.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 42.34% to Rs 1022.30 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 1773.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales1022.301773.04 -42 OPM %39.3048.25 -PBDT87.34540.68 -84 PBT2.95387.17 -99 NP-30.14206.62 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, August 24 2020. 16:38 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU