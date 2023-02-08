IRB InvIT Fund consolidated net profit rises 475.69% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 19.79% to Rs 279.24 crore

Net profit of IRB InvIT Fund rose 475.69% to Rs 100.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 17.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 19.79% to Rs 279.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 348.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.279.24348.1272.3181.12149.56247.05103.3422.40100.4017.44

