IRB InvIT Fund consolidated net profit rises 475.69% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 19.79% to Rs 279.24 crore

Net profit of IRB InvIT Fund rose 475.69% to Rs 100.40 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 17.44 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 19.79% to Rs 279.24 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 348.12 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales279.24348.12 -20 OPM %72.3181.12 -PBDT149.56247.05 -39 PBT103.3422.40 361 NP100.4017.44 476

First Published: Wed, February 08 2023. 07:37 IST

