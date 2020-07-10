Ircon International consolidated net profit rises 15.74% in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Ircon International consolidated net profit rises 52.51% in the December 2019 quarter
IRCON rises after Q3 PAT jumps 52% YoY
Ircon International Q3 net profit rises 53 pc to Rs 142 cr
Ircon International announces cessation of directors
IRCON Intl firms up after setting record date for stock split
-
Sales rise 4.24% to Rs 1873.35 croreNet profit of Ircon International rose 15.74% to Rs 115.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 99.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 4.24% to Rs 1873.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1797.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 7.89% to Rs 485.31 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 449.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 12.36% to Rs 5391.51 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 4798.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales1873.351797.20 4 5391.514798.43 12 OPM %8.2710.48 -11.219.95 - PBDT177.77243.64 -27 754.93675.87 12 PBT155.17227.29 -32 671.99624.02 8 NP115.4099.71 16 485.31449.83 8
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU