Ircon International consolidated net profit rises 15.74% in the March 2020 quarter

Net profit of Ircon International rose 15.74% to Rs 115.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 99.71 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 4.24% to Rs 1873.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1797.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 7.89% to Rs 485.31 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 449.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 12.36% to Rs 5391.51 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 4798.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

