JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

EUROPE Stocks edge higher
Business Standard

IRIS Business Services consolidated net profit rises 51.35% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 19.22% to Rs 17.49 crore

Net profit of IRIS Business Services rose 51.35% to Rs 0.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 19.22% to Rs 17.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 14.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales17.4914.67 19 OPM %10.4611.45 -PBDT1.811.57 15 PBT0.680.37 84 NP0.560.37 51

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Sat, November 12 2022. 08:02 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU