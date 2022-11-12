IRIS Business Services consolidated net profit rises 51.35% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
GS Caltex India launches digital campaign this friendship week to strengthen the bond between engine oil and engine
Rane Engine Valve reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.11 crore in the June 2022 quarter
IRIS Business Services wins award for India's best Fintech
Kaya subsidiary hikes stake in IRIS Medical
IRIS Home Fragrances expands its presence, opens first IRIS Aroma Boutique in Ahmedabad
-
Sales rise 19.22% to Rs 17.49 croreNet profit of IRIS Business Services rose 51.35% to Rs 0.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 19.22% to Rs 17.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 14.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales17.4914.67 19 OPM %10.4611.45 -PBDT1.811.57 15 PBT0.680.37 84 NP0.560.37 51
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU