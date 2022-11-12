IRIS Business Services consolidated net profit rises 51.35% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 19.22% to Rs 17.49 crore

Net profit of IRIS Business Services rose 51.35% to Rs 0.56 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 19.22% to Rs 17.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 14.67 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.17.4914.6710.4611.451.811.570.680.370.560.37

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)