IRIS Business Services reports consolidated net profit of Rs 1.50 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 28.40% to Rs 28.80 crore

Net profit of IRIS Business Services reported to Rs 1.50 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 1.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 28.40% to Rs 28.80 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 22.43 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 0.47 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 6.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 27.85% to Rs 51.00 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 39.89 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales28.8022.43 28 51.0039.89 28 OPM %17.015.08 -15.06-1.86 - PBDT4.560.48 850 6.71-1.27 LP PBT1.48-1.26 LP 0.54-5.36 LP NP1.50-1.80 LP 0.47-6.11 LP

First Published: Mon, June 29 2020. 19:13 IST

