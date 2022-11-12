Iris Clothings reports standalone net profit of Rs 3.49 crore in the September 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 7.54% to Rs 31.76 croreNet profit of Iris Clothings remain constant at Rs 3.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 and also during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 7.54% to Rs 31.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 34.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales31.7634.35 -8 OPM %21.1919.56 -PBDT6.056.15 -2 PBT4.734.71 0 NP3.493.49 0
