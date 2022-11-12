Iris Clothings reports standalone net profit of Rs 3.49 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 7.54% to Rs 31.76 crore

Net profit of Iris Clothings remain constant at Rs 3.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 and also during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 7.54% to Rs 31.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 34.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.31.7634.3521.1919.566.056.154.734.713.493.49

