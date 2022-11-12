JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

EUROPE Stocks edge higher
Business Standard

Iris Clothings reports standalone net profit of Rs 3.49 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 7.54% to Rs 31.76 crore

Net profit of Iris Clothings remain constant at Rs 3.49 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 and also during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 7.54% to Rs 31.76 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 34.35 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales31.7634.35 -8 OPM %21.1919.56 -PBDT6.056.15 -2 PBT4.734.71 0 NP3.493.49 0

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Sat, November 12 2022. 08:02 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU