Ishaan Infrastructure & Shelters reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2019 quarter

Net Loss of Ishaan Infrastructure & Shelters reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 34.59% to Rs 0.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 35.29% to Rs 0.23 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 17.49% to Rs 5.99 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 7.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

