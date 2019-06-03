Ishaan Infrastructure & Shelters reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales decline 34.59% to Rs 0.87 croreNet Loss of Ishaan Infrastructure & Shelters reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 34.59% to Rs 0.87 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.33 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 35.29% to Rs 0.23 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 17.49% to Rs 5.99 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 7.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales0.871.33 -35 5.997.26 -17 OPM %-4.60-46.62 --1.17-0.55 - PBDT0.04-0.54 LP 0.540.24 125 PBT-0.02-0.55 96 0.310.23 35 NP-0.01-0.61 98 0.230.17 35
