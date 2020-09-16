Ishaan Infrastructure & Shelters standalone net profit rises 150.00% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Reported sales nilNet profit of Ishaan Infrastructure & Shelters rose 150.00% to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales00.05 -100 OPM %0-300.00 -PBDT0.100.09 11 PBT0.070.05 40 NP0.050.02 150
