Ishan Dyes & chemicals reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 13.66% to Rs 15.55 crore

Net loss of Ishan Dyes & chemicals reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net profit of Rs 3.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 13.66% to Rs 15.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 18.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.15.5518.014.5725.490.774.810.094.26-0.023.19

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)