Ishan Dyes & chemicals reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 13.66% to Rs 15.55 croreNet loss of Ishan Dyes & chemicals reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net profit of Rs 3.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 13.66% to Rs 15.55 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 18.01 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales15.5518.01 -14 OPM %4.5725.49 -PBDT0.774.81 -84 PBT0.094.26 -98 NP-0.023.19 PL
